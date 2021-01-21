CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Diong lifts UNLV over…

Diong lifts UNLV over Benedictine Mesa 99-45

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 10:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 22 points plus 11 rebounds as UNLV routed Benedictine Mesa 99-45 on Thursday. David Jenkins Jr. added 20 points for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Nicquel Blake had 15 points and seven assists for UNLV (5-6), which won its fourth consecutive game. Devin Tillis added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The 99 points were a season best for UNLV.

Maurice Walton had 16 points for the Redhawks, whose season-opening losing streak reached five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

75 years of VHA, how have its patients faired?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up