Defense shines as UT Martin tops E. Illinois 51-41

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 11:06 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jaron Williams recorded 17 points as UT Martin topped Eastern Illinois 51-41 on Thursday night. Vinnie Viana added 11 points for the Skyhawks, who held the Panthers to 28.1% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for an UT Martin opponent..

Ajani Kennedy had 14 rebounds for UT Martin (5-9, 3-7 Ohio Valley Conference).

Eastern Illinois totaled 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Deang Deang had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (5-12, 2-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Josiah Wallace added 11 points. Madani Diarra had nine rebounds.

