Defense shines as UAB beats Charlotte 61-37

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 7:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — Michael Ertel recorded 15 points as UAB romped past Charlotte 61-37 on Friday.

Jalen Benjamin added 10 points and Kassim Nicholson had 14 rebounds for UAB (10-1, 3-0 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan set career highs with eight assists and six steals.

Brice Williams had 13 points and three blocks for the 49ers (5-6, 1-2), who turned it over 21 times and shot 31.6%.

