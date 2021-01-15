CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Defense shines as North Texas routs UTEP 63-33

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 10:21 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — North Texas held UTEP to 33 points on 21.2% shooting en route to a 63-33 win on Friday night. Both marks represented season bests for the Mean Green.

James Reese had 16 points for North Texas, and Mardrez McBride added nine points.

Javion Hamlet had eight rebounds for North Texas (6-5, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Zachary Simmons added five assists.

UTEP scored 15 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jamal Bieniemy had seven points for the Miners (6-5, 2-3).

