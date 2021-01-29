CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Defense shines as Longwood tops Presbyterian 49-45

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 9:14 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — DeShaun Wade recorded 13 points as Longwood ended its nine-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Presbyterian 49-45 on Friday night.

Heru Bligen added nine points for the Lancers (6-13, 5-8 Big South Conference), who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.. Juan Munoz, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup led the Lancers, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting.

Rayshon Harrison had 19 points for the Blue Hose (4-9, 2-7). Owen McCormack added 10 points and Brandon Younger had six rebounds.

