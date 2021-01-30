CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Defense shines as Binghamton routs New Hampshire 65-44

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 5:25 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — George Tinsley recorded 16 points as Binghamton beat New Hampshire 65-44 on Saturday.

Brenton Mills added 10 points for the Bearcats, who held the Wildcats to 25.9% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Binghamton opponent.

Thomas Bruce had four blocks for Binghamton (2-12, 2-9 America East Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Tyler Bertram added six assists.

New Hampshire scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 10 points for the Wildcats (7-7, 6-5). Nick Guadarrama added seven rebounds.

