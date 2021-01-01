CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Daye Jr., Brewer carry…

Daye Jr., Brewer carry FIU over Old Dominion 82-67

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Antonio Daye Jr. had 16 points as Florida International beat Old Dominion 82-67 on Friday night. Tevin Brewer added 13 points for the Panthers, and Radshad Davis chipped in 11 points.

Eric Lovett had 10 points for Florida International (7-2, 1-0 Conference USA).

Malik Curry had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Monarchs (4-3, 0-1). Kalu Ezikpe added 13 points and nine rebounds. A.J. Oliver II had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up