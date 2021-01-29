CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Davis scores 25 to lift Detroit Mercy past Youngstown State

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 7:36 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis had 25 points as Detroit Mercy narrowly defeated Youngstown State 78-75 on Friday.

Matt Johnson added 14 points for Detroit Mercy (5-8, 4-5 Horizon League). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored 12 points and Noah Waterman had 10.

Johnson made two free throws for a three-point lead with 10 seconds left and Shemar Rathan-Mayes was off on a 3-pointer at the other end.

Garrett Covington tied a season high with 24 points for the Penguins (8-9, 4-9). Michael Akuchie added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Rathan-Mayes had 13 points and seven assists.

