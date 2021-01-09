INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Davis scores 25 to carry Vermont over Binghamton 76-60

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 4:42 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Davis had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Vermont topped Binghamton 76-60 on Saturday.

Stef Smith had 16 points for Vermont (4-3, 4-3 America East Conference). Isaiah Powell added 14 points. Ben Shungu had nine assists and six rebounds.

Brenton Mills had 16 points for the Bearcats (1-9, 1-6). Bryce Beamer added 14 points. Tyler Bertram had 13 points and six assists.

___

___

