Davis scores 20 to carry SMU past Temple 79-68

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 7:27 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points as SMU defeated Temple 79-68 on Monday.

Feron Hunt had 18 points and nine rebounds for SMU (7-2, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Ethan Chargois had 12 points and five assists.

Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Owls (1-3, 0-3). Damian Dunn added 17 points, and J.P. Moorman II had eight rebounds.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. SMU defeated Temple 79-71 on Dec. 30.

