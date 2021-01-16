CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Davis scores 15 to lift Vermont past Maine 65-30

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 6:19 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis scored 15 points, Vermont held Maine to a season-low score in a 65-30 win on Saturday.

Stef Smith added 14 points for Vermont (6-3, 6-3 America East Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Robin Duncan added nine rebounds and nine assists.

All 15 Wildcats saw playing time and 11 scored in the lop-sided win. The loss was Maine’s lowest output since a 46-26 defeat at seventh-ranked Virginia Nov. 27, 2019.

Solomon Iluyomade and Vilgot Larsson led Maine with seven points each. Iluyomade added 10 rebounds for the Black Bears (2-6, 2-5).

LeChaun DuHart, who led the Black Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, scored two on 1 of 5 shjooting in 29 minutes. Stephane Ingo, Maine’s second-leading scorer at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

