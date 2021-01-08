CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Davis scores 15 to carry FIU past Middle Tennessee 68-55

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 9:29 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Radshad Davis had 15 points as Florida International topped Middle Tennessee 68-55 on Friday night.

Tevin Brewer had 13 points for FIU (8-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Antonio Daye Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dimon Carrigan had three blocks.

Jalen Jordan had 17 points for the Blue Raiders (2-5, 0-1).

