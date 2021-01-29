CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Darthard carries Utah Valley past Tarleton State 73-60

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 11:08 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Tarleton State 73-60 on Friday night. Jamison Overton added 18 points for the Wolverines, while Trey Woodbury chipped in 15.

Darthard hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Overton also had seven rebounds, while Woodbury posted seven assists.

Fardaws Aimaq had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Utah Valley (6-6, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 18 points for the Texans (3-8, 0-5). Tahj Small added 16 points and six rebounds. Caleb Golden had six points, one assist and one block.

