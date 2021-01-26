CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Dailey scores 14 to carry Akron past E. Michigan 86-65

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 10:31 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Maishe Dailey scored 14 points and Ali Ali scored 13 and Akron beat Eastern Michigan 86-65 on Tuesday night.

Akron (9-3, 7-2 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth straight game, got 12 points and six rebounds from Bryan Trimble Jr. and Enrique Freeman scored 10 with nine rebounds.

Loren Cristian Jackson, whose 22.0 points per game heading into the contest led the Zips, scored just nine on 3-for-11 shooting.

Ty Groce scored a career-high 28 points with 11 rebounds for the Eagles (4-8, 1-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Bryce McBride added 20 points and Drew Lowder scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

