Cummings lifts Colgate past Army 101-57

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 5:38 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 24 points, tying his career high, as Colgate opened its season with a 101-57 over Army on Saturday. Jordan Burns added 20 points for the Raiders.

Cummings hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Burns also had eight assists.

Both teams were playing their first Patriot League game of the season.

Tucker Richardson had 13 points and six assists for Colgate (1-0). Keegan Records added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Lonnie Grayson had 9 points for the Black Knights (4-2).

Josh Caldwell, the Black Knights’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

