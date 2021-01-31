CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Cummings, Burns boost Colgate…

Cummings, Burns boost Colgate past Holy Cross 78-60

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 7:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting and Jordan Burns scored 18 and Colgate used a strong second half to beat Holy Cross 78-60 on Sunday.

Colgate (7-1, 7-1 Patriot League) led 36-32 at halftime, and after Austin Butler’s layup with 8:05 remaining brought the Crusaders within 58-50, Colgate went on a 14-4 run to put it out of reach.

Jeff Woodward added 10 points for Colgate, which now has won six straight, the last four of which have come against the Crusaders.

Colgate’s average margin of victory has been 19 points against Holy Cross.

Holy Cross (2-8, 2-8), which has lost six straight, were led by Gerrale Gates’ 17 points and 10 rebounds. R.J. Johnson scored 12 points and Judson Martindale 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up