CSU looks to sweep UNLV

UNLV (1-5, 0-1) vs. Colorado State (7-2, 4-1) Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV…

UNLV (1-5, 0-1) vs. Colorado State (7-2, 4-1)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV seeks revenge on Colorado State after dropping the first matchup in Fort Collins. The teams last met on Jan. 7, when UNLV made only eight free throws on 14 attempts while the Rams hit 16 of 22 on their way to a 74-71 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Colorado State’s David Roddy has averaged 16.1 points and 8.8 rebounds while Isaiah Stevens has put up 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Bryce Hamilton has averaged 21.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while Caleb Grill has put up 13.2 points and two steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 72.7 percent of its free throws. The Rams are 1-2 when they shoot below 72.7 percent from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Colorado State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 62.4.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MWC teams.

