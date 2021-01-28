CSU looks to sweep Boise State

Boise State (13-2, 9-1) vs. Colorado State (12-3, 9-2) Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State (13-2, 9-1) vs. Colorado State (12-3, 9-2)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State goes for the season sweep over Boise State after winning the previous matchup in Fort Collins. The teams last met on Jan. 27, when the Rams shot 55.8 percent from the field while holding Boise State to just 38.2 percent en route to the 78-56 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Boise State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Derrick Alston Jr., Abu Kigab, Marcus Shaver Jr., RayJ Dennis and Mladen Armus have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 84 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Rams have scored 77.5 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Stevens has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. Stevens has 15 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Rams are 12-0 when they score at least 70 points and 0-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Broncos are 12-0 when converting on at least 61.3 percent of its free throws and 1-2 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK STATS: Colorado State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked first among MWC teams with an average of 79.5 points per game.

