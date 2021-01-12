CSU looks to end streak vs UNC-Asheville

Charleston Southern (1-9, 0-6) vs. UNC-Asheville (5-6, 4-2) Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville…

Charleston Southern (1-9, 0-6) vs. UNC-Asheville (5-6, 4-2)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks to extend Charleston Southern’s conference losing streak to eight games. Charleston Southern’s last Big South win came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 81-64 on March 3, 2020. UNC-Asheville is coming off an 85-77 win at Hampton in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: UNC-Asheville has leaned on senior leadership while Charleston Southern has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have combined to account for 64 percent of UNC-Asheville’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Ja’Quavian Florence and Melvin Edwards Jr. have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 75 percent of all Buccaneers points over their last five.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Buccaneers have scored 73.2 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 58 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Fleming has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last three games. Fleming has accounted for 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-5 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 72.

STREAK STATS: UNC-Asheville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 69.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 74.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.