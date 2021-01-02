CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Crutcher scores 26 to lead Dayton past George Mason 74-65

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 7:15 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Crutcher scored a career-high 26 points and Dayton came from behind to beat George Mason 74-65 on Saturday.

Ibi Watson had 16 points for Dayton (5-2, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Freshman Mustapha Amzil added 15 points as the Flyers rebounded three days after falling to La Salle in their A-10 opener and losing a 20-game conference win streak.

Tyler Kolek had 16 points for the Patriots (5-3, 1-1). Jordan Miller added 15 points. Javon Greene had 13 points and six rebounds.

George Mason opened the second half on a 13-0 run to grab a 42-41 lead to turn what had been a laugher into a battle with six ties and eight lead changes.

Dayton took the lead for good on a Watson drive that gave the Flyers a 65-63 lead. George Mason missed two 3-pointers, lost the ball to an Amzil steal and were charged with a technical foul in the last 33 seconds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

