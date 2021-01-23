CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Crawford scores 25 to…

Crawford scores 25 to carry Louisiana Tech past UTEP 73-55

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had a career-high 25 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 73-55 on Saturday night.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana Tech (12-5, 5-3 Conference USA). JaColby Pemberton added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Souley Boum had 23 points and five steals for the Miners (7-7, 3-5). Kristian Sjolund added eight rebounds and Christian Agnew had six.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated Louisiana Tech 82-74 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC update: Pilots, 3PAOs and more of what vendors need to know

DoD fires hundreds of advisory board members, will conduct a review on effectiveness

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up