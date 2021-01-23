CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Cooks scores 25 to…

Cooks scores 25 to lead NJIT over Stony Brook 74-65

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Cooks had a season-high 25 points as NJIT topped Stony Brook 74-65 on Saturday.

Miles Coleman had 12 points for NJIT (5-6, 4-5 America East Conference). Antwuan Butler added 10 points.

Jaden Sayles scored a career-high 32 points and had seven rebounds for the Seawolves (6-7, 4-3). Juan Felix Rodriguez added 14 points and six assists. Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More than a million solders will be in Army's new pay, personnel IT system by year's end

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up