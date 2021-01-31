CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Cooks scores 15 to…

Cooks scores 15 to carry NJIT past UMBC 69-65

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Cooks had 15 points as NJIT narrowly defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-65 on Sunday.

Dylan O’Hearn had 13 points for NJIT (6-7, 5-6 America East Conference). San Antonio Brinson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kjell de Graaf had three blocks.

Brinson’s jumper put NJIT on top 66-65 with 3:15 to play. But as UMBC missed its last four field goal attempts and the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity, the Highlanders only made 3 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

Maryland-Baltimore County totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

R.J. Eytle-Rock had 16 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (10-4, 6-3). Brandon Horvath added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Darnell Rogers had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up