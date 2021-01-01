CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Conference play starts for…

Conference play starts for Jackson St., Alabama A&M

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson State (0-5, 0-0) vs. Alabama A&M (2-0, 0-0)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Jackson State as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Jackson State finished with 11 wins and seven losses, while Alabama A&M won five games and lost 13.

SENIOR STUDS: Jackson State’s Tristan Jarrett, Jonas James and Darius Hicks have combined to account for 49 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Jackson State has scored 53.4 points per game and allowed 78 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama A&M offense has scored 85.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 23rd nationally. The Jackson State defense has allowed 78 points per game to opponents (ranked 216th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up