CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Colorado St. beats San…

Colorado St. beats San Jose St. 88-61

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Isaiah Stevens and Adam Thistlewood scored 16 points apiece and Colorado State romped past San Jose State 88-61 on Saturday.

Kendle Moore scored 15 points for the Rams (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West Conference), James Moors scored 14) and Colorado State won its fourth straight game.

Sebastian Mendoza had 15 points for the Spartans (2-10, 0-8), losers of four in a row.straight. Richard Washington scored 15 and Ralph Agee 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Can the SolarWinds incident spur more action, less talk about supply chain security?

Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up