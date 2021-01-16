INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Collins scores 24 to carry Davidson past La Salle 77-53

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 4:07 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Collins had a career-high 24 points as Davidson routed La Salle 77-53 on Saturday.

Collins shot 10 for 12 from the floor, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Luka Brajkovic had 17 points for Davidson (8-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Kellan Grady, who led the Wildcats in scoring entering the matchup with 18 points per game, scored just four on 2-of-11 shooting.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 44-25 at halftime. The Wildcats’ 44 points in the first half marked a season best for the team.

Scott Spencer had 12 points for the Explorers (5-8, 2-4).

Sherif Kenney, the Explorers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at nine points per game, scored two points and missed all six of his shots from beyond the arc.

