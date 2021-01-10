CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Colgate looks for road…

Colgate looks for road win vs BU

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colgate (2-1, 2-1) vs. Boston University (1-2, 1-2)

Case Gym, Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its third straight win over Boston University at Case Gym. Boston University’s last win at home against the Raiders came on Jan. 11, 2018.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston University’s Javante McCoy, Daman Tate and Sukhmail Mathon have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Terriers points this season.

STEPPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 76 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they put up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan Burns has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has scored 86.7 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 10th among Division I teams. The Boston University defense has allowed 76.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 226th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up