Cole, Champagnie lead St. John’s over DePaul 81-68

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 11:46 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Vince Cole had 18 points as St. John’s beat DePaul 81-68 on Wednesday night. Julian

Champagnie added 16 points, Isaih Moore scored 15 and Posh Alexander had 15 for the Red Storm (10-7, 4-6 Big East). Alexander also had six rebounds.

Charlie Moore had 21 points for the Blue Demons (3-6, 1-6). Pauly Paulicap added 16 points and 16 rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 16 points.

