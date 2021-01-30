CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Cleveland St. tops Green Bay 73-65 for 2nd time in two days

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 9:52 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Craig Beaudion, Tre Gomillion and Algevon Eichelberger scored 16 points apiece as Cleveland State topped Green Bay 73-65 on Saturday night.

Cleveland State (12-5, 12-2 Horizon League) also beat Green Bay 74-68 on Friday night.

Amari Davis had 29 points for the Phoenix (5-13, 5-9). PJ Pipes added 14 points. Josh Jefferson had 12 points.

