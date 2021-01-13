CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Clergeot leads SE Louisiana…

Clergeot leads SE Louisiana past Texas A&M-CC 76-63

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 11:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot had a career-high 26 points as Southeastern Louisiana topped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-63 on Wednesday night.

Clergeot hit 14 of 15 foul shots.

Nick Caldwell had 17 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Southeastern Louisiana (3-9, 1-3 Southland Conference). Gus Okafor added 6 points and 13 rebounds.

Nolan Bertain scored a career-high 20 points for the Islanders (3-7, 0-1). Myles Smith added 11 points. Perry Francois had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

Biden's DHS pick vows to make employee morale his 'highest priority'

Pt. 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up