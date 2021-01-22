CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Clarke carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (Pa.) 82-70

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 7:57 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Clarke had 23 points as Sacred Heart beat St. Francis (Pa.) 82-70 on Friday.

Tyler Thomas had 19 points for Sacred Heart (5-5, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Mike Sixsmith added six assists and Cantavio Dutreil had 10 rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Red Flash (3-8, 2-5). Maxwell Land added 12 points and Ronell Giles Jr. had 11 points.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Red Flash. St. Francis defeated Sacred Heart 76-58 on Thursday.

