Clark, La Salle visit George Mason

La Salle (5-6, 2-2) vs. George Mason (5-5, 1-3)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jack Clark and La Salle will go up against Jordan Miller and George Mason. Clark is averaging 10 points over the last five games. Miller is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Miller, Javon Greene and AJ Wilson have collectively scored 43 percent of George Mason’s points this season. For La Salle, Clark, David Beatty and Clifton Moore have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Explorers have scored 77.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JACK: Clark has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: George Mason has scored 61 points per game and allowed 70.3 over a three-game home losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Explorers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Patriots. George Mason has 28 assists on 68 field goals (41.2 percent) across its previous three contests while La Salle has assists on 48 of 87 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: George Mason has averaged only 68.2 points per game over its last five games. The Patriots have given up 75.4 points per game over that stretch.

