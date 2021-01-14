Clark, La Salle host Davidson

Davidson (7-5, 3-2) vs. La Salle (5-7, 2-3) Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Davidson (7-5, 3-2) vs. La Salle (5-7, 2-3)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kellan Grady and Davidson will face Jack Clark and La Salle. The senior Grady has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Clark, a junior, is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Clark, David Beatty and Clifton Moore have combined to score 37 percent of La Salle’s points this season. For Davidson, Grady, Hyunjung Lee and Carter Collins have scored 63 percent of the team’s points this season.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Explorers have scored 66.2 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 62.5 per game they put up against non-conference competition.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 36.6 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: La Salle is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Explorers. La Salle has an assist on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) over its past three outings while Davidson has assists on 43 of 84 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.