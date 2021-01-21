CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Cisse leads Memphis over Wichita State 72-52

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 9:31 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Moussa Cisse had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 72-52 win over Wichita State on Thursday night.

Alex Lomax also scored 12 points for Memphis (7-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). DeAndre Williams had 10 points and five assists.

The Shockers’ 29.9 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Memphis opponent this season.

Ricky Council IV had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Shockers (8-4, 4-2), which scored just 19 points in the first half. Morris Udeze added 10 points and Dexter Dennis had six rebounds.

