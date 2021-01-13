INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Home » College Basketball » Christon lifts Grambling past…

Christon lifts Grambling past Alcorn St. 79-74

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 12:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cameron Christon tied his career high with 24 points as Grambling narrowly defeated Alcorn State 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Terreon Randolph had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Grambling (4-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reyhan Cobb added 10 points and eight rebounds. Trevell Cunningham distributed 11 of Grambling’s season-high 20 assists.

Grambling State scored a season-high 44 points after intermission.

Kurk Lee had 20 points and six assists for the Braves (0-6, 0-1). Troymain Crosby added 18 points and Tyree Corbett 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up