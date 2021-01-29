CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Charlotte holds on for…

Charlotte holds on for 63-55 win over FIU in OT

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Charlotte beat Florida International 63-55 in overtime on Friday night.

Young made all 11 of his free throws.

Young hit a 3-pointer to even the score at 49 with six seconds remaining in regulation. Milos Supica made a layup with 3:49 remaining in overtime to give Charlotte a lead they would not relinquish.

Marvin Cannon added eight points and 10 rebounds for for Charlotte (8-7, 4-3 Conference USA).

Cameron Corcoran had 15 points for the Panthers (8-9, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Eric Lovett added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up