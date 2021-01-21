Charlotte, FAU meet in conference play

Charlotte (6-6, 2-2) vs. Florida Atlantic (7-6, 2-2) FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CUSA…

Charlotte (6-6, 2-2) vs. Florida Atlantic (7-6, 2-2)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Charlotte squares off against Florida Atlantic. Charlotte won 70-55 over UAB in its last outing. Florida Atlantic is coming off a 107-63 win over Florida International in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 37 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Owls have scored 77.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 66.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jahmir Young has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Atlantic is 0-6 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 7-0 when it scores at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 16 offensive rebounds. The Owls are 2-6 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic is ranked 20th in the nation by scoring 82.6 points per game this year. Charlotte has only averaged 64.9 points per game, which ranks 254th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.