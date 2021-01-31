CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Champagnie scores 22, St. John’s holds off Marquette 75-73

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 7:00 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Champagnie scored 22 points and Posh Alexander added 15 with six steals as St. John’s held off Marquette 75-73 on Sunday.

The Red Storm (11-7, 5-6 Big East Conference) led by as many as 10 in the second half before Marquette closed in a rush, coming within a point three times in the last 3-1/2 minutes.

It was 69-68 and Marquette ball with 1:32 remaining when Alexander stripped the ball from D.J. Carton just inside of half court. Alexander raced for fast-break score.

Koby McEwen made it 71-70 with a pair of free throws with 1:06 to play, Dawson Garcia hit a jumper with 12 ticks left, getting within 75-73, and Marquette got the ball back on a Champagnie turnover a second later.

But Rasheem Dunn stole the ball from Carton as time expired and St. John’s held on for a fourth-straight win. Dunn added 11 points. Vince Cole had 10 points.

Garcia tied a season high with 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-9, 4-7). Theo John added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Cain had 14 points, Carton 12 and McEwen 11.

The game was a late switch after St. John’s game with visiting UConn was postponed when the Huskies went into modified quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.

Marquette defeated St. John’s 73-71 on Jan. 16.

