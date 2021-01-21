Central Ark., ACU meet in conference play

Central Arkansas (3-10, 2-3) vs. Abilene Christian (11-3, 3-1) Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas (3-10, 2-3) vs. Abilene Christian (11-3, 3-1)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Central Arkansas in a Southland matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Abilene Christian lost 64-57 at Sam Houston on Wednesday, while Central Arkansas fell 74-72 at home to Nicholls State on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Kolton Kohl, Joe Pleasant and Reggie Miller have collectively accounted for 33 percent of Abilene Christian’s scoring this season. For Central Arkansas, Rylan Bergersen, Jared Chatham and Eddy Kayouloud have scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 71 percent of all Bears points over their last five.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 58.5 points per game against Southland opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.6 per game they put up over seven non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bergersen has accounted for 44 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. Bergersen has 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 80 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 80.

STREAK STATS: Abilene Christian has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 52.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 31 percent of all possessions, which is the highest rate in the country. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 24.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 338th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.