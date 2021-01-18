INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » College Basketball » Cele leads Southern past…

Cele leads Southern past Mississippi Valley State 102-61

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Samkelo Cele had 18 points off the bench to lift Southern to a 102-61 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Harrison Henderson had 12 points and nine rebounds, Lamarcus Lee added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Jayden Saddler also scored 12 points with seven assists for Southern (3-4, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

It was the first time this season Southern scored at least 100 points.

Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 23 points for the Delta Devils (0-12, 0-4). Terry Collins added 15 points and seven assists, and Treylan Smith had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

NTEU will push agencies for permanent telework arrangements in post-pandemic world

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up