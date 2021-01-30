CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Carter scores 21 to lift N. Iowa past S. Illinois 74-62

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 7:20 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Noah Carter had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Iowa beat Southern Illinois 74-62 on Saturday.

Bowen Born had 17 points for Northern Iowa (5-10, 3-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Trae Berhow added 16 points and seven rebounds. Austin Phyfe had 13 rebounds.

Ben Harvey had 11 points for the Salukis (7-6, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Kyler Filewich added 10 points. Dalton Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.

