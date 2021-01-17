CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Carter lifts Norfolk St.…

Carter lifts Norfolk St. past Delaware St. 83-79 in OT

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 8:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Devante Carter scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Norfolk State to an 83-79 overtime win over Delaware State on Sunday.

Carter, the Spartans’ leading scorer, struggled from the floor shooting 3 for 18.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Norfolk State (8-4, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Tyrese Jenkins added 13 points.

Pinky Wiley had 29 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (0-9, 0-4). Myles Carter added 17 points and six rebounds, Dominik Fragala scored 14 and Chris Sodom blocked five shots.

The Spartans also beat the Hornets, 87-76 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Can the SolarWinds incident spur more action, less talk about supply chain security?

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up