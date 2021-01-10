INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » College Basketball » Carpenter, King lift Siena…

Carpenter, King lift Siena past Fairfield 75-68

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Aidan Carpenter scored 19 points as Siena beat Fairfield 75-68 on Sunday.

Jordan King added 18 points for the Saints, while Manny Camper chipped in 17. Camper also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Jackson Stormo had 10 points for Siena (4-0, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fairfield totaled 37 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jake Wojcik had 18 points for the Stags (2-11, 2-6). Jesus Cruz added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

126 words

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

10 agencies looking to fast-track hiring process for data science jobs

Federal employees disheartened by Capitol riots but unsure how to rectify damage

DISA's first-ever production OTA eliminated $300M in future costs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up