Cambridge Jr. carries Nevada past New Mexico 68-54

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 12:42 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 24 points as Nevada defeated New Mexico 68-54 on Thursday night. Grant Sherfield added 20 points for the Wolf Pack.

Warren Washington had 10 points for Nevada (7-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Zane Meeks added 10 rebounds.

Makuach Maluach had 15 points for the Lobos (3-3, 0-3). Rod Brown added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bayron Matos had eight rebounds.

The game was played at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas, due to restrictions in New Mexico surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

