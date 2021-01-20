CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
California Baptist beats San Diego Christian 89-37

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 11:30 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong posted 18 points and six assists as California Baptist routed San Diego Christian 89-37 on Wednesday night.

Reed Nottage had 15 points and nine rebounds for Cal Baptist (6-4), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Elijah Thomas added 14 points. Malik Wade had eight rebounds.

The Hawks’ 37 points on 25.9% shooting represented the worst marks by a Cal Baptist opponent this season.

Nathan Clark had eight points for the Hawks.

