Cal Poly looks to end streak vs CSUB

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 6:30 AM

Cal Poly (2-5, 0-1) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (6-4, 2-1)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield looks to extend Cal Poly’s conference losing streak to nine games. Cal Poly’s last Big West win came against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 79-75 on Feb. 8, 2020. Cal State Bakersfield is coming off a 62-49 win at home over Cal Poly in its most recent game.

.SOLID STEVENSON: Brantly Stevenson has connected on 25 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK SCORING: Cal State Bakersfield has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 51.

DID YOU KNOW: The Cal State Bakersfield defense has allowed only 62.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Roadrunners 28th among Division I teams. The Cal Poly offense has averaged 66.3 points through seven games (ranked 219th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

