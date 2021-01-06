Cal looks to end streak vs Washington St.

Washington State (8-1, 1-1) vs. Cal (5-6, 0-5) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State…

Washington State (8-1, 1-1) vs. Cal (5-6, 0-5)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State looks to extend Cal’s conference losing streak to six games. Cal’s last Pac-12 win came against the Stanford Cardinal 63-51 on March 11, 2020. Washington State came up short in an 86-82 overtime game at home to Arizona in its last outing.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Cal has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Washington State has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Ryan Betley, Makale Foreman and Grant Anticevich have combined to score 39 percent of Cal’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi and Andrej Jakimovski have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year.BRILLIANT BONTON: Bonton has connected on 24.1 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Cal is 0-5 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK SCORING: Cal has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington State defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 23rd-lowest figure in the country. The Cal offense has produced just 68.3 points through 11 games (ranked 205th among Division I teams).

