CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » BYU rallies to defeat…

BYU rallies to defeat Saint Mary’s 62-52

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 1:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 14 points and BYU held Saint Mary’s scoreless for almost 10 minutes down the stretch in the second half to win 62-52 on Thursday night.

The Cougars were losing 50-43 after Tommy Kuhse made a pair of free throw with 10:36 to go. Gideon George scored four points, followed by Trevin Knell scoring four and Brandon Averette scoring four for the Cougars. Caleb Lohner made a pair of free throws before Averette capped the 16-0 run with less than a minute to play.

Logan Johnson’s layup with 45 seconds left ended a 9-minute, 51-second scoring draught and an 11:20 stretch without a field goal. The Gaels missed 10 straight shots.

BYU (10-3, 1-1 West Coast Conference) last won at Saint Mary’s in 2014, going 1 of 8 from 3-point range. The Cougars ended the skid despite going 1 of 10 behind the arc.

Kuhse and Quinn Clinton scored 12 points each for Saint Mary’s (9-4, 0-2), which is home against top-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday night.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up