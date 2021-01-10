CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Butler's double-double lifts Holy…

Butler’s double-double lifts Holy Cross over Army 70-61

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 7:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Butler posted his seventh career double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Holy Cross to a 70-61 win over Army on Sunday.

Matt Faw had 15 points five rebounds and tied his career high with four steals for Holy Cross (2-2, 2-2 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Ryan Wade had 11 points.

Butler’s 14 rebounds are most by a Crusader in a game this season.

Butler knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 53-53 tie and spark a 12-4 run for Holy Cross, which never trailed again. The Crusaders were 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

Alex King had 21 points for the Black Knights (6-3, 2-2). Josh Caldwell added 12 points. Charlie Peterson had eight rebounds.

Army defeated Holy Cross 83-68 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up