CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Butler scores 21 to…

Butler scores 21 to carry Drexel past William & Mary 79-64

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — James Butler matched his season high with 21 points as Drexel beat William & Mary 79-64 on Saturday.

It was their third meeting this season and came about because Drexel’s game with Elon and the Tribe’s matchup with College of Charleston were postponed.

Camren Wynter had 19 points for Drexel (7-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Mate Okros added 12 points. T.J. Bickerstaff had eight rebounds.

Luke Loewe had 15 points for the Tribe (4-7, 2-4). Quinn Blair added 12 points. Yuri Covington had 11 points.

The Dragons improve to 2-1 against the Tribe this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More than a million solders will be in Army's new pay, personnel IT system by year's end

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up